Key Derby County figure sends strong message to players as attention turns to Reading clash

Wayne Rooney reveals that he told his Derby County players that they had to win the clash with Luton Town.

The Rams have endured a difficult season so far and needed to get some points on the board in order to avoid being dragged into a late relegation battle.

Thankfully for Rooney’s side they were able to secure a 2-0 win over the Hatters which has put them eight points clear of the drop zone.

That victory could be crucial in helping them to avoid the drop and explaining his team’s motivation for the contest, Rooney said that there was no question about what was expected of his team.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Rooney said: “It was a game we had to win.

“I stressed to the players before the game we can’t leave the stadium without three points. It was as simple as that.

“I thought we started the game really well, we caused them (Luton) problems especially with balls into the box.

“There were a few moments when they created chances on the counter attack and Marshy (David Marshall) made a couple of very good saves, so we had to tidy that up.

“Getting the second goal so early in the second half should have calmed the game down but after that the game was a bit scrappy, there was no flow but overall I felt comfortable and felt we fully deserved the three points.

“We have to keep pushing, and keep trying to win games whether we are safe or not, and we are not safe at the minute.

“If there comes a point where we are safe, we can’t afford to take our foot off the pedal. I want to win games.

“We have got a big game coming up on Monday, at Reading. It is a game we know will be a tough game and we will make sure our preparations are right.”

The verdict

Wayne Rooney was right to put the pressure on his players.

Derby County have had a shocker this season and Good Friday’s clash with Luton Town was certainly a game that the club should be winning.

Thankfully for supporters they did that and now they can turn their attention to another big match against Reading on Monday.