Key Derby County figure sends message to ‘absolutely fantastic’ starlet ahead of trip to Coventry City

Wayne Rooney has hinted that Louie Watson could be set for a bigger role in the Derby County first team.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a first team player for the Rams after becoming a regular feature in the club’s matchday squad.

As part of that Watson has made three Championship appearances for Derby, including a second half appearance in Tuesday night’s clash with Cardiff City.

The contest with the Bluebirds didn’t exactly go to plan for Rooney’s side as they fell to a 4-0 defeat, but speaking after the game the Manchester United legend was quick to praise the young attacking midfielder and even said that he’s close to forcing his way into a more prominent role in his plans.

Asked if there were any positives to come from the game, Rooney told Derbyshire Live: “Louie Watson.

“He came on and was brave, he took the ball, had movement off the ball, he passed the ball forward and has given me something to think about for Saturday because I preach to the players that if they train well they will get an opportunity, and he has trained absolutely fantastic.

“He come on for 30 minutes against a tough Cardiff team and he has really shown me what he can do.

“He is player I like and a player I hope I can get more game time. If he keeps doing what he is doing then he is pushing the players who are starting for a place.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Louie Watson is a real talent.

While the result against Cardiff City was not good from a Derby point of view, the introduction of the young midfielder was a big moment as he looked to get on the ball and make things happen for the Rams.

Wayne Rooney loves these sorts of players and so it’ll be very interesting to see if he’s done enough to force his way into the starting line-up at the weekend.