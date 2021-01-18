Key Derby County figure responds to takeover question as uncertainty continues

Liam Rosenior believes that the sooner Derby County’s takeover is completed, the better, according to The Athletic’s Ryan Conway.

The Rams are in an uncertain period at the moment with the ownership of the club yet to be decided.

Derby released a statement in early November saying that they had agreed a deal in principle that would see Abu Dhabi royal family member Sheikh Khaled take control of the club with his consortium Derventio Holdings (UK) Limited.

All of the signs are suggesting that a deal is close with Steve McClaren being appointed as technical director and Wayne Rooney being named as manager on a permanent basis in recent days.

However no deal has yet been announced.

Rooney’s assistant manager, Rosenior, faced the press ahead of Tuesday night’s clash with Bournemouth and while he couldn’t provide a fresh update on the takeover, he did say that it would benefit everyone if the deal could be completed.

Takeover update, is there any? LR: "From my end, no. The sooner we come to a conclusion the better. It's not really my position to do that anyway."

Quoted by Conway, Rosenior said: “From my end, no.

“The sooner we come to a conclusion the better. It’s not really my position to do that anyway.”

The Verdict

Supporters are bound to be frustrated that the takeover hasn’t been announced, but it seems like it’s just a matter of time.

Given the appointments of Steve McClaren and Wayne Rooney it seems that the club are slowly putting things in place for the club’s new era, and that is very excited.

There’s nothing to suggest that the deal won’t happen and so fans of the Rams shouldn’t worry too much.