Key Derby County figure responds to managerial uncertainty as takeover delay looms

Wayne Rooney has said that he won’t resign as Derby County manager if the takeover doesn’t go through.

The Rams were thought to be closing in on a takeover deal that would see Abu Dhabi royal family member Sheikh Khaled purchase the club from Mel Morris.

That deal was agreed in principle back in November with the club merely awaiting confirmation that it had gone through.

However the whole arrangement was cast into doubt this week with the Derby Telegraph reporting that the club were now seeking fresh investment in the club.

With such uncertainty surrounding the club it would be only natural for the club’s recently-appointed boss to be irked at the situation, but according to Rooney, the takeover situation will have no impact on his future at the club.

Asked if he would resign if the takeover didn’t happen, Rooney told Sky Sports: “No, not at all.

“Ideally, I want players in. We need that. But if we can’t I believe in the quality of the players we’ve got here.

“With the takeover and the salary situation, it’s difficult for players, and it’s difficult for me in that I can’t go into the transfer market at the moment.

“Ideally, the quicker the players get paid, the quicker we can move on. Then we can look at players we want to bring in.”

He added: “As far as I’m aware, it’s still trying to be done.

“My understanding is that all the paperwork was signed and we were waiting for it to happen.”

The Verdict

The takeover situation with Derby County is turning into a real headache.

While results on the pitch are slowly starting to pick up it seems that matters in the boardroom are anything but resolved.

What the future holds for the club remains to be seen, but you have to give huge credit to Wayne Rooney for the way that he’s keeping his head down and cracking on with the difficult job ahead of him.