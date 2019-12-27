Key Derby County figure responds to Jack Marriott speculation

Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has dismissed the idea that Jack Marriott could join Hull City and insists that he still has a role to play.

The striker has endured a frustrating campaign so far, scoring just one goal from 18 appearances in a season that has been hindered by injuries.

Despite those fitness issues, Marriott has struggled to get in the XI when available and that prompted talk that the Tigers could make a move for the ex-Peterborough man in the New Year.

And, Cocu addressed that when speaking to Derbyshire Live yesterday and made it clear that he doesn’t expect to lose Marriott.

“I don’t know anything about speculation, so that is something we can be clear about. I don’t see any reason, rumours will always be around, but not from our side.

“I don’t say he will play always, but he has certain qualities we need but he also has to work on his physical state that he can bring what he brings over a longer period of time.”

The 25-year-old will be hoping for a rare start when the Rams host Charlton on Monday evening.

The verdict

It would be strange for Derby to sell Marriott considering he proved last season that he can score goals at this level but the reality is that he doesn’t seem a favourite under Cocu.

With Wayne Rooney to add to the options in the final third, you wouldn’t be surprised to see someone leave Pride Park.

The comments from the boss suggest he isn’t planning on losing Marriott but he clearly wants more from the player and if things don’t change quickly then he may move.

