Key Derby County figure makes transfer admission as Liverpool circle

Wayne Rooney has confirmed that talented Derby County youngster Kaide Gordon looks set to join Liverpool in this transfer window.

Rooney on Kaide Gordon moving to Liverpool: "It looks that way." Says the club offered him a deal which Gordon didn't take. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 28, 2021

The Rams financial issues have been well-documented in recent weeks as they wait for Sheikh Khaled to complete his protracted takeover over the Championship side.

As a result, reports have suggested that they could lose some of their better younger players, and Gordon appears to be on the move.

The 16-year-old is extremely highly-rated at Pride Park, and is also considered one of the top prospects in the country for his age. So, there was plenty of interest in Gordon, and it had been said that Manchester United and Liverpool were battling for his signature.

And, the Premier League champions seems set to win the race for the teenager, as Rooney stated to The Athletic reporter Ryan Conway that it ‘looks’ as though the attacking midfielder will end up at Anfield.

That followed Gordon’s decision to turn down an offer to stay at Pride Park.

It has been claimed that an initial £1m offer rising to £3m has been offered by Liverpool.

The verdict

This is a real shame for Derby County as no club wants to lose their most exciting young players, and there had been a lot of hype around Gordon.

The fact Liverpool want him shows he is a top talent for his age, and the fee the Rams are receiving doesn’t seem great.

But, you can understand why Gordon is keen to link up with Liverpool, and it will be interesting to see how his career develops in the coming years.

