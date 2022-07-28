Key Derby County figure makes transfer admission as Birmingham & Watford chase midfielder

Derby County boss Liam Rosenior has confirmed that there is interest in Krystian Bielik after Birmingham City and Watford were linked with the player.

The 24-year-old has endured torrid luck with injuries over the years, although when he has featured for the Rams he has impressed.

Therefore, with Derby relegated to the third tier, it was always going to be difficult to keep hold of Bielik, particularly as the Polish national team boss urged him to move ahead of the World Cup – and reports today suggested that Blues and the Hornets were among the clubs monitoring the former Arsenal player.

And, providing an update on the situation to Derbyshire Live, Rosenior confirmed that there has been contact over the defensive midfielder.

“There is interest in Krystian. I had a conversation with him at the end of last season after his national team manager mentioned he needed to be playing at least in the Championship. I didn’t think that was fair.

“Watch this space and we will- see what happens. From my end he is a massive part of my plans here, but you can’t help interest from other clubs.”

The verdict

This is a difficult one for Derby because they would ideally want to keep Bielik but he is under pressure to sort a move as he tries to feature for Poland in the World Cup later this year.

In terms of the interest, it’s not a surprise, as Bielik has shown, even after his injuries, that he can still perform very well at Championship level.

So, as Rosenior says, it’s a case of waiting and seeing what happens and in truth a departure wouldn’t be too much of a surprise.

