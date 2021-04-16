Key Derby County figure linked with potential Pride Park exit

Derby County assistant coach Liam Rosenior has been linked with succeeding Aidy Boothroyd as the England U21s boss.

Boothroyd has stepped down after nearly five years in the role, having caught flak after his side’s disappointing performances in the recent European U21 Championships.

The search for a replacement is now underway and it seems it could lead to Wayne Rooney losing one of his assistants.

According to The Telegraph, Rosenior will be a leading contender for the position should he apply.

Alongside former Chelsea winger Joe Cole and England U17s boss Justin Cochrane, the Derby assistant has been earmarked as a young coach with promise by the FA.

Rosenior retired as a player in 2018, taking his first steps into coaching at Brighton before he joined Phillip Cocu’s staff at Pride Park in July 2019.

The 36-year-old was part of the interim coaching team that was put in charge following the Dutchman’s departure and was named as Rooney’s assistant in January when the former England captain got the job permanently.

His short-term focus will no doubt be to help the Rams avoid relegation to League One this season but it seems he could be on the move beyond that point.

22 facts about Derby County’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 The club's original colours were amber, chocolate and blue? Genuine Fake

The Verdict

Losing Rosenior would likely be a frustrating blow for Rooney but it is fantastic to see the 36-year-old get recognition as a promising young coach.

You feel the Rams boss would likely prefer to keep his assistant at Pride Park but it would be a surprise to see anyone at Derby stand in the way of this sort of opportunity.

It would be a fantastic chance for Rosenior to prove his quality as a coach and to work with some of England’s brightest young talents.

This is going to be an interesting situation to monitor moving forward and one to keep an eye on for supporters of the East Midlands club.