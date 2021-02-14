Derby County owner Mel Morris has revealed that the deal that would see the club sold to Sheikh Khaled is still alive and that discussions remain ongoing between both parties.

The Rams have been the subject of reports over the potential takeover of the club for a few months now, and it is believed that there is a contractual agreement in place between Morris and Sheikh Khaled that includes an obligation for both parties to complete the deal. It had been hoped that a deal could have been completed by this stage.

However, Derby’s takeover is yet to have been finalised and that has created concerns that the Rams might not end up being taken over after all. The club are in need of fresh financial support considering there have been reports over struggles to pay the wages of the playing squad at times this season.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Morris moved to reassure fans that the takeover deal remains in place and is still alive, with both parties having an obligation to sell and buy respectively. While he also insisted that he will keep the club afloat in the immediate short-term until the club can be sold.

He said: “It’s not finished. I can’t really talk about it because it’s under a very strict non-disclosure agreement so I can’t give you details on it. But it’s not finished.

“I don’t like to put percentages on it. There’s a contract between the two of us. That’s in the public domain. There’s a contractual obligation to sell and a contractual obligation to buy. You continue to have dialogue as much as you need to.’

“Literally every day is spent trying to work out how to improve our situation.”

The verdict

It has been a nervy period for Derby supporters who have been growing ever more anxious over the potential takeover possibly not going ahead. That would put the Rams in a very challenging situation as Morris has made it clear they need fresh investment in order to remain competitive in the Championship.

This update offers some encouragement that the Rams will still eventually get taken over by Sheikh Khaled, and it does seem that Morris is confident that an agreement can be reached eventually between both parties. That would be a massive boost for the club and they will just hope to ensure they keep themselves in the league ahead of that happening.

Morris is also able to reassure that the club will not be in trouble financially in the period between the deal getting agreed. That again is another major positive for the Rams, as it means that supporters can perhaps be a little more relaxed knowing that they will be alright financially without the deal going through in the immediate future.