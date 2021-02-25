Key Derby County figure delivers transfer update as summer targets are discussed

Wayne Rooney has confirmed that he’s already making transfer plans for Derby County ahead of the summer transfer window.

The former Manchester United man has made a real impact since taking over as the manager of the Rams with the Championship club currently eight points clear of the relegation zone where they spent most of the first half of the season.

While the season is far from complete it seems that Rooney is looking to make a big impact next season after what will be his first pre-season as manager of the club.

The economic impact of the ongoing global pandemic is still likely to be felt by clubs up and down the country, but according to Rooney, that won’t stop him from putting in the groundwork early.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rooney said: “There are plans I am working on continuously, obviously they can be adjusted for different things.

“We have to take into account that we are still in the middle of a pandemic, so I know I have to be flexible with plans I am putting in place whether that is on targets to come in and join us or players to leave.

“Also pre-season training. I have got them in place, they are ready to go.”

The verdict

You get the feeling that this summer is going to be massive for Derby County.

After a disappointing season Wayne Rooney will be determined to make a big impact next term as he looks to lead the Rams towards the top end of the table next term.

Doing that will be easier said than done though, and that’s why he’s right to get working straight away.