Key Derby County figure addresses concerning club speculation

Derby County chief executive Stephen Pearce insists there’s nothing for fans to worry about in terms of the club’s proposed takeover, as he is adamant it will go through swiftly.

Sheikh Khaled has been in talks to buy the Rams for months now, and it was expected that a deal would go through before Christmas.

However, it’s dragged on, and as a result the players have not been paid their full wages for December yet, which has prompted the club to try and secure another loan from MSD Holdings.

More worryingly, Telegraph reporter John Percy suggested that administration is a possibility if this situation isn’t resolved quickly.

Yet, speaking to the BBC, Pearce offered a reassuring update to the Derby fans, claiming that everything is on track to be sorted.

“It’s just a case of that final bit of the transfer going through. There are absolutely no problems that have been raised by either Mel Morris as the seller or Deventio Holdings Group in relation to this deal.

“If we’d have known that it wasn’t necessarily going to complete prior to Christmas then we would’ve put other plans in place to make sure that the players were paid in time.

“We’re now working to make sure that is alleviated ASAP and it’s our number one priority, aside from the transfer of ownership of the football club.”

The verdict

This is very good news for Derby supporters, especially compared to what has come out in the past few days, which sounded hugely concerning.

But, the fans will be at the stage now where they don’t want to hear anything else, they just want it sorted.

It’s dragged on for far too long, and hopefully Pearce’s update turns out to be true and an announcement comes quickly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.