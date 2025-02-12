Sheffield Wednesday's defensive line has taken a devastating hit, with news emerging that Di'Shon Bernard is likely to be out for the rest of the season.

Danny Röhl initially described the injury as “serious,” and subsequent assessments have not improved the outlook.

The Jamaica international was forced off during the first half of Saturday’s defeat at West Bromwich Albion, and the outlook on his recovery is bleak.

With Bernard joining Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa on the long-term injury list, Danny Röhl faces a major challenge in shoring up his depleted defense as the Owls battle to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The latest update, reported by The Star, reveals the full extent of Bernard's injury, dealing a major blow to the Owls' playoff ambitions and deepening their ongoing injury crisis.

New Development: Bernard Out for the Season

Di'Shon Bernard is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season following the injury he sustained against West Bromwich Albion.

The news, reported by The Star, confirms fans' worst fears after Bernard went down twice off the ball and was visibly emotional as he was substituted late in the first half.

The 24-year-old defender has been a near ever-present in Sheffield Wednesday’s backline, featuring in all but one Championship match this season outside of minor injuries and suspension.

His absence leaves a significant void in a defense already stretched by long-term injuries to Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa, who are not expected to be available until early April.

Bernard’s injury compounds a growing list of concerns for Röhl, who is already managing the absence of club captain Barry Bannan, leaving Wednesday with major gaps in both defense and midfield.

Sheffield Wednesday’s centre-back depth (source) Player Availability Akin Famewo Out until April Dominic Iorfa Out until April Di’Shon Bernard Out for season Michael Ihiekwe Available Gabriel Otegbayo Available

Sheffield Wednesday’s next steps

The loss of Di'Shon Bernard is a devastating blow for the Owls, not only due to his consistent performances but also because of the mounting defensive crisis at the club.

Bernard’s injury leaves Danny Röhl with a severely depleted backline, as both Akin Famewo and Dominic Iorfa are also out with long-term issues.

While Famewo and Iorfa are progressing in their rehabilitation and could return to training after the mid-March international break, their absence leaves Wednesday desperately short of defensive options.

Compounding the issue is the recent confirmation of Sheffield Wednesday’s EFL squad list, which notably omits Famewo, Iorfa, and goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

With the squad list now locked in for the remainder of the season, Röhl has limited room for maneuver unless the club looks to the free agent market.

However, finding an experienced centre-back capable of making an instant impact at this stage of the campaign will be challenging.

This defensive crisis could force Röhl to reshuffle his tactical approach, possibly deploying a makeshift backline or turning to less experienced players to step up.

The timing couldn’t be worse, with Sheffield Wednesday entering a crucial run of fixtures as they attempt to keep their playoff ambitions alive.

The injury to Bernard leaves the Owls at a crossroads. The team’s ability to adapt and find defensive stability without one of their standout performers will define the remainder of their season. If they can weather the storm, their playoff hopes may still be within reach.

However, failure to adjust could see them slip into the lower reaches of the Championship table.

The coming weeks will test Sheffield Wednesday’s resilience and depth like never before. For the ambitious Danny Röhl, the challenge is clear: find solutions amid an injury crisis, or risk losing momentum in the race for promotion.