Key decision expected today in search for new West Brom manager

A decision is expected today over whether Steve Bruce will sign an 18-month contract to become the next West Bromwich Albion boss after he held talks with new CEO Ron Gourlay on Wednesday evening, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

The West Midlands club confirmed yesterday that Valerien Ismael had been relieved of his duties after just seven months in charge.

Ismael joined from Barnsley in the summer and made a strong start to life at The Hawthorns but it had looked increasingly over a difficult past few months that his ideas were not working as Albion lost ground in the race for promotion.

His departure was confirmed yesterday and it seems we could find out today whether Bruce will become his successor.

Percy has reported that the 61-year-old, who has been out of work since being sacked by Newcastle United back in October, had held talks with Gourlay, the club’s new CEO, last night.

It is understood that an 18-month contract is on the table for Bruce and that a decision is expected to be made today.

West Brom are sixth as things stand – eight points back from the automatic promotion places.

Did any of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Saido Berahino? Yes No

The Verdict

It seems Albion have wasted no time in searching for a replacement for Ismael and that Bruce is their top candidate.

With a decision set to be made today, the search for a new boss could be wrapped up just a day after the Frenchman was sent packing.

Given the Baggies only have 17 games left of the season, moving quickly to appoint a new manager could prove a masterstroke but only if the right person is brought in.

It remains to be seen whether Bruce is that person, though you’d understand if he’s not the most popular candidate among Albion supporters given his stock is low after his difficult time as Newcastle boss.

If he can mastermind a successful West Brom promotion this term, it’s fair to say his stock will soar up – particularly in the West Midlands.