Key Coventry figure issues early Burnley verdict ahead of Saturday clash

Coventry City manager Mark Robins says he is expecting a high quality game when his side host Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

After a slow start to the season, which was interrupted by the postponement of several of their home games, the Sky Blues are now unbeaten in their last four games, after a goalless draw with Bristol City on Tuesday.

However, they have still won just one league game, and will be looking to change that when they host the Clarets at the weekend.

Vincent Kompany’s side still have a clash with Stoke to focus on this evening, although it seems Robins is already turning his attention to Saturday’s match, which may have an extra edge after Burnley’s unsuccessful pursuit of Coventry midfielder Callum O’Hare in the summer transfer window.

Have any of these 20 past and present Coventry players ever played for a German club?

1 of 20 Has Marcel Hilssner ever played for a German club? Yes No

Looking ahead to that game on Saturday after his side’s draw with Bristol City, the Sky Blues’ boss told Coventry’s official website: “I don’t think the supporters will be thinking anything other than it’s a really good game and one that they can come to and get right behind the lads again.

“I think it’ll be a good game! Burnley have got some top players, there’s no doubt about that.

“Obviously, we know Ian Maatsen, and we know what they tried to take Callum O’Hare away from us in the summer, and that’s what clubs try to do but we managed to hold onto him.”

Despite that recent upturn in form, Coventry remain bottom of the Championship table, three points from safety, albiet with at least two games in hand on the sides directly above them.

The Verdict

You do get the feeling as though this meeting between the two sides should be a decent watch.

Both Coventry and Burnley possess a number of high quality players, who can do damage to plenty of other teams in the division.

That should certainly make for some intriguing match-ups, and with both sides needing a result to strengthen their respective positions, there is plenty to play for here.

You imagine that ought to add something to this meeting as well, so it does feel like one that will be well worth keeping an eye on over the weekend.