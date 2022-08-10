Key Coventry City man emerges as a transfer target for Everton

Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres has emerged as a transfer target for Everton, according to journalist Alan Myers.

It is understood that the forward is one of a number of players that the Toffees are keeping tabs on as they aim to strengthen their attacking options.

Despite Everton’s interest, they have yet to submit an offer for Gyokeres.

The Toffees are on the lookout for a new forward following Richarlison’s move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer.

Since joining Coventry on a permanent basis last year, Gyokeres has emerged as a key player for the club.

During the previous campaign, the Sweden international managed to find the back of the net on 17 occasions in the Championship whilst he also chipped in with five assists at this level.

Gyokeres rescued a draw for Coventry in their clash with Sunderland on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 season.

With the Sky Blues trailing in this particular fixture, the 24-year-old fired a superb effort past Black Cats goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

The forward could potentially feature tonight for Coventry when they face Bristol City in the first round of the League Cup.

This game is set to be played at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium due to concerns over the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

25 questions about Coventry City's most unforgettable moments in their history - Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 Who did Coventry City defeat in the semi-final of the FA Cup in 1987? Liverpool Arsenal Stoke City Leeds United

The Verdict

With Everton keeping a close eye on Gyokeres, it will be interesting to see whether they opt to step up their pursuit by submitting a bid for the forward.

Coventry will be desperate to keep Gyokeres at the club as there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a sufficient replacement for him at this stage of the transfer window.

As well as providing 22 direct goal contributions for the Sky Blues in the second-tier last season, the forward averaged a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.03 at this level.

By maintaining his fitness and his consistency over the course of the new term, Gyokeres could potentially spearhead a push for a play-off place if he stays at Coventry.