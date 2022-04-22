Key Coventry City figure sends clear Callum O’Hare message after Premier League transfer interest

Coventry City chief executive Dave Boddy insists that the club have not put a price tag on Callum O’Hare amid interest from Norwich City.

The attacking midfielder has been excellent for Mark Robins’ side this season, scoring five goals and registering seven assists, whilst also impressing with his all-round game.

Such form has caught the eye, with reports stating that the Canaries want O’Hare, and Spurs are also believed to be tracking the 23-year-old.

It has been claimed that a fee in the region of £5m would be required to do a deal for the former Aston Villa man, who is contracted to the Sky Blues until the summer of 2024.

However, speaking to Coventry Live, Boddy made it clear that they will not be selling a prized asset on the cheap.

“It’s an absolute load of hogwash. We have not had any contact from Norwich regarding Callum O’Hare. We don’t put price tags on our players’ heads. That’s not how we do business.”

O’Hare is sure to start for Robins’ men when they take on West Brom this weekend.

The verdict

This is a pretty emphatic statement from Boddy and you can be sure that the Coventry City fans are delighted to see such a firm response to these transfer rumours.

Of course, most know that O’Hare’s this form will have attracted Premier League attention, and it shows that the people at Coventry are doing things right in terms of identifying and improving players.

But, they don’t need to sell unless a serious offer comes in, so it will be down to any interested club to pay the going rate for an exciting Championship talent.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.