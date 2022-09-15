Key Coventry City figure provides worrying update on club’s financial situation

Coventry City CEO Dave Boddy has revealed that the Sky Blues are in a concerning financial position due to the fact that their first three Championship home matches of the 2022-23 season – as well as last weekend’s Midlands derby with West Brom – had to be postponed.

Due to the fact that the Coventry Building Society Arena hosted multiple Rugby Sevens games during the summer’s Commonwealth Games, the pitch was in such a state that the club were forced to postpone matches in August against Rotherham, Wigan and Huddersfield.

An agreement with Rugby Union club Wasps – who own the CBS Arena – to lay a new pitch was eventually agreed and Cov were allowed to return to action on home soil against Preston North End at the end of August.

Coventry though now face a backlog of games and are playing catch-up with the rest of the division, sitting bottom of the second tier with just two Championship points from six matches.

The hierarchy are also counting the cost of all four matches that have had to be postponed recently, with Boddy stating that the club are down to the tune of £1 million because of a loss of income, and that money may not be recovered in the rearranged games as they’re likely to be in midweek when crowds probably won’t be as high.

“The postponements of four out of five home games this season has had a significant impact on our cashflow,” Boddy told CoventryLive.

“We are currently well over £1 million down on the forecasts made for this stage of the season.

“This clearly puts the club under enormous strain and is something that we are trying extremely hard to work within.

“However, the impact is significant on the football club.

“This has also meant the beginning (of the season) has been very stop-start for players, staff and supporters which has not allowed the team to generate any momentum and led to an imbalance in the ratio of home-away fixtures.”

The Verdict

It now makes sense as to why Coventry cashed in on Dominic Hyam before the transfer deadline and didn’t replace him.

Whilst it wasn’t for the want of trying, Mark Robins was likely shopping on a shoestring budget, like he has been doing all summer on a mission for new recruits.

Not cashing in on Callum O’Hare or Viktor Gyokeres has meant that Robins has had to stick with what he’s got, but even he couldn’t foresee the mass amount of postponements that ended up happening.

Once Coventry have more of a balance of home and away fixtures after the international break then they may be able to get some kind of form back, but they are going to be on a poor financial footing for a while and that could mean a January sale of a player could be necessary, although there is a long way until we get to the start of 2023.