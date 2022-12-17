Key Coventry City figure provides Doug King takeover latest

Coventry City’s Chief Executive Officer Dave Boddy has said that the EFL’s approval of Doug King’s takeover of the club is “imminent”.

It was announced last month that local businessman King would be acquiring an 85% stake of the club from SISU, subject to EFL approval.

That approval is yet to come, but reports in recent days have suggested it is merely a matter of time.

Now, speaking in his matchday programme notes, via CoventryLive, Boddy echoed those reports: “While there has been a break in the playing schedule, it would be safe to say there has been a lot going on at the club.”

“In mid-November, owners Sisu announced that they had agreed – subject to EFL approval – to sell a majority stake in the football club to local businessman Doug King, who will take an 85 percent share in the club.

“At the time of writing , we are awaiting the EFL’s approval of this agreement, which is imminent.”

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Coventry City were involved in a six-goal thriller in the Championship with Swansea City at the CBS Arena this afternoon.

3-3 was the final scoreline as the Sky Blues took a point from their clash with the Swans, whose late comeback after being 3-0 down will have been hugely disappointing for Mark Robins.

The Verdict

It simply sounds as though it is a matter of time until the EFL approve Doug King’s takeover.

Indeed, everything we are hearing suggests there will be no problems in getting this deal over the line.

One thing you would say is that with January fast approaching, the Sky Blues would like to get the approval over the line sooner rather than later.

Indeed, that approval should also make some other names who have been making claims regarding the club in recent weeks disappear, too.