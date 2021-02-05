Key Coventry City figure offers update on return to Ricoh Arena

Dave Boddy, Coventry City CEO, has confirmed work is continuing to try and get the Sky Blues back to the Ricoh Arena.

Mark Robins’ men are more than holding their own in the Sky Bet Championship this season and fans will be pleased enough with what they’ve seen, especially considering what the club has had to deal with in terms of external factors away from the pitch.

The continued playing at St Andrew’s doesn’t appear to have bothered them too much – they’re doing a better job than actual tenants Birmingham City this season – but it obviously cannot continue and a resolution around the Ricoh is needed.

That, then, is being worked on with James Nursey revealing Boddy’s update on what he hopes for the club in the future:

Coventry CEO Dave Boddy confirms work to get #CCFC back at Ricoh. “One of my main objectives still remains to try and bring the football club back to the Ricoh Arena. Alongside aspirations of ownership to build a new stadium, in the short-term this remains a priority to me.” — James Nursey (@JamesNursey) February 5, 2021

The Verdict

Boddy will know that, with Coventry, actions need to speak louder than words given what has happened to the club away from the pitch in recent years.

It’s quite the job that Mark Robins, his staff and players have pulled off with them winding their way up the EFL and they’ve got a considerable chance of staying in the Championship for next season too.

That will be the immediate aim for them and it appears they could make a return to the Ricoh in the near future, though the notion of a new stadium altogether would certainly be one fans would be behind given everything that’s associated with their current home.