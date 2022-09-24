Key Coventry City figure makes honest transfer admission

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has admitted it was ‘fun’ to see his name linked with some top-flight clubs this summer.

The Swedish international enjoyed a brilliant individual campaign last time out, scoring 17 goals in the Championship and impressing with his all-round play.

Therefore, it was perhaps no surprise to see he was linked with a transfer in the previous window. However, no move happened, with Gyokeres sticking around with the Sky Blues, who have endured a tough start to the season.

And, speaking to the Swedish media, Gyokeres gave an insight to how he was feeling amid all the speculation.

“Of course it’s fun with interest. But now it didn’t happen and I’m still in Coventry. I have been in England for a long time and it would be fun. But I am also open to other leagues. I’ve been to Brighton before…aiming for the Premier League.”

Gyokeres will hope to fire Coventry to their first win of the season when they return to face Middlesbrough next week, with Boro one of the clubs who were chasing the attacker during the window.

Can you remember how much Coventry City paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Elliott Ward £400k £800k £1.1m £1.75m

The verdict

You have to appreciate the honesty from Gyokeres here, as he is right to be pleased with links to a big move, as it shows he has done something right.

From Coventry’s perspective, it was inevitable he would attract interest given the season he had but they managed to keep hold of him.

Like most of his teammates, the challenge for Gyokeres now will be to get back to his best and to score the goals to get the side climbing the table quickly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.