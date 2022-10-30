Key Coventry City figure addresses concerning off-field update

Coventry City chief executive Dave Boddy has confirmed that the club are operating under a transfer embargo but he has told fans it will be sorted by January.

The Sky Blues have had plenty of off-field issues to contend with in the current campaign involving the stadium, which are ongoing and could force them to play elsewhere in future games.

As well as that, it was revealed earlier today that they are operating under a transfer embargo.

And, in an update shared on the official site, Boddy confirmed there had been issues with HMRC but he insists the situation will be resolved by the New Year, meaning it won’t impact any plans Mark Robins has in the market.

“As we have indicated in recent weeks, the postponement of 4 out of 5 home league games at the start of this season has had a significant impact on the Club and our current cashflow.

“While we are unable to sign players until December, I would like to reassure fans that the timing of this agreement means that we can address this issue now and that any transfer activity in the January window will be unaffected.”

The verdict

It’s good that the club are giving the fans a clear update as there would have been concerns when the news was shared initially.

From Boddy’s statement, there shouldn’t be too many issues for the club moving forward and as long as the transfer embargo is sorted by January, it hasn’t really harmed the club at all.

Of course, it’s far from ideal that they’re in this situation though and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.