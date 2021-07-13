Key club figures from Nottingham Forest, Boro, Preston and Stoke vying for EFL role

Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall, Middlesbrough CEO Neil Bausor, Preston North End director Peter Risdale, and Stoke City CEO Tony Scholes are all reportedly in the running to become Championship representatives on the EFL board.

The English second tier has three club representatives on the EFL board, while there are two from League One, and one from League Two.

The EFL announced at the start of the month it was seeking replacements ahead of the 2021/22 Championship campaign following the resignations of Reading’s Nigel Howe, Derby County’s Stephen Pearce, and Ipswich Town’s Mark Ashton.

The latter is left Bristol City to become CEO of League One side, while Howe is no longer eligible and Pearce wants to focus more of his attention on the Rams.

According to John Percy from The Telegraph, Randall from Forest, Bausor from Boro, Risdale from Preston, and Scholes from Stoke are vying to take the vacant positions.

Whoever is appointed will join senior independent non-executive director Debbie Jevans CBE, independent non-executive director Simon Bazalgette, independent chair Rick Parry and chief executive Trevor Birch on the board – alongside the club representatives from other divisions.

The Verdict

It seems it is going to be all change when it comes to the Championship club representatives on the EFL board this summer, with all three positions set to be filled by new appointments.

Forest, Boro, Preston, and Stoke are all well-established sides in the second tier and none look that likely to face the threat of relegation next season, so their chiefs would make sense as candidates.

Though it won’t offer their clubs any competitive advantage, you feel fans will still want to see their representative get the nod.