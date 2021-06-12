Key club figure delivers transfer update that will interest Rangers, Celtic and Fulham

Peterborough United are yet to receive any offers for Siriki Dembele, according to the club’s director of football Barry Fry.

The 24-year-old looks set to be a wanted man this summer with interest building in his services following an impressive campaign for the Posh.

Dembele played a huge role in helping the club to secure promotion to the Championship after scoring 12 goals and creating 12 more in all competitions for the club.

However with just one year left on his contract it means that clubs are looking to capitalise on his position.

Fulham, Celtic and Rangers have all been credited with an interest in the player this summer with Fry previously claiming that Dembele was available to move on before the new season.

However speaking to the press, Fry has revealed that so far there have been no offers for the player and that it’s not out of the question that he could start the season with the Posh in the Championship.

Speaking to Peterborough Today, Fry said: “It’s been quiet as far as bids are concerned.

“It could be that Siriki starts the season with us.

“If he does he would best advised to play his heart out for Posh as the transfer window remains open until September 7 and that gives him a month to impress someone.”

The verdict

It certainly looks like Siriki Dembele will be moving on this summer.

While no formal offers appear to have been made so far there’s no doubt that a player of the 24-year-old’s quality will attract interest.

With just one year left on his deal it seems that any club could hope for a cut-price deal for the player, but where he’ll go remains to be seen.

If Dembele does stick around next term then it won’t be the worst thing at all with Peterborough needing every bit of quality at their disposal to try and avoid the drop next term.