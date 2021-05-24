Key club figure concedes player could be sold this summer as Rangers, West Brom and Cardiff City circle

Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has conceded that the newly-promoted side could be forced to cash in on top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris this summer.

Clarke-Harris is set to be a player in demand this summer, with the forward having fired in an impressive tally of 31 goals in 45 League One appearances this term. That saw him play a crucial role in taking them to promotion to the Championship.

It has already been reported that Rangers have sent scouts to watch the forward in League One this season ahead of a potential move. While Football League World have revealed that Cardiff City and Swansea City are also in the race for his signature. Further reports have also linked him with a possible move to West Brom and Sheffield United.

Speaking to This Is Futbol, Fry admitted that Peterborough might have to sell players like Clarke-Harris this summer if they can get the right sort of offer for him. While he confessed that the newly promoted outfit would not be able to compete with wages he could be offered elsewhere.

He said: “Without divulging, the player’s not on a fortune. At our level you don’t get a fortune and at Peterborough you don’t get a fortune.

“Throughout the last 25 years, we’ve put players in there, we’ve developed players, and the owners have put so much in, and it’s my job to sell a player to offset the losses.”

The verdict

This should not come as too much of a shock to Peterborough supporters, with the club’s model over the last few years having been built around developing players and then selling them on for a large profit. Clarke-Harris was Ivan Toney’s replacement last summer, and he already has proven to be an excellent addition and his value will have gone up a lot during this term.

There is going to be a lot of teams interested in him this summer, and this message from Fry indicates that they just need to match a certain valuation and then they will not stand in his way of leaving the club. However, the interest from multiple clubs will potentially drive up the transfer valuation that Peterborough can demand.

Peterborough will not be wanting him to leave too late in the window for them to replace him properly and therefore it will be a balancing act between how much money to hold out for and when is the right time to sanction his potential departure. You would back Fry and co to replace him with another quality signing given their track record.