Key clause in Huddersfield Town loan agreement revealed as player decision taken

Huddersfield Town and Motherwell had agreed that the latter could cut Rolando Aarons’ loan deal short if he sustained a severe injury at Fir Park, the Scottish Premiership outfit have revealed.

In the same statement, they announced that they had taken the decision to send the former Newcastle United man back to the John Smith’s Stadium, enabling Steven Hammell to free up a wage for a potential addition during the winter window.

Huddersfield, on the other hand, were working within a very tight budget once again in the summer and their budget could have been reduced even further following the Scottish outfit’s decision to send him back with another full salary to pay.

The 26-year-old hasn’t been able to make the impact he would have wanted to in West Yorkshire since making the switch from Newcastle last year, making 10 appearances during the second half of 2020/21 following his arrival but appearing just once for the Terriers last term.

With Huddersfield performing despite his absence, he was sent to Fir Park on a season-long loan during the latter stages of August, but made just three appearances in all competitions for the Steelman before picking up an injury.

That setback is likely to rule him out until the latter stages of this year and with this, his loan side have decided against keeping him with a key clause enabling them to sever ties.

The Verdict:

Motherwell made a good decision to insert this clause – because Aarons has suffered with injury problems for a considerable amount of time now and that has been detrimental to his career.

It’s a real shame – because he looked like an excellent prospect when he first emerged at St James’ Park and could have been an excellent buy for the Terriers if he had stayed fit and in form.

But at 26, there’s a real chance he will fall further down the football pyramid so he will need to get himself back to full fitness as quickly as possible.

The one big positive for him is the fact there’s a new man at the helm, with Mark Fotheringham potentially keen to take a closer look at him when he does return to the training pitch, something that should give him hope.

However, he will have a considerable task in his quest to get past Sorba Thomas and others in the pecking order when he comes back, with Ben Jackson emerging as a decent option higher up the pitch too and will be desperate to keep his starting spot.