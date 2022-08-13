Key clause detailed in Watford and Aston Villa deal

Watford have confirmed the signing of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa.

According to the Watford Observer, the agreement with the Premier League side is a season-long loan for the player, however, it has now emerged that the deal can be made permanent if the Hornets secure promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Davis spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan with Nottingham Forest, where he helped the team earn a top flight berth via the play-offs. The striker scored five goals from 15 league appearances as the Reds earned a top-six finish.

The 24-year-old watched Watford’s 1-0 victory over Burnley on Friday night ahead of his proposed move to the club.

Davis’ medical took place earlier in the day with the deal having now been confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

Watford are in the market for a forward signing due to the potential sales of Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis, who could both depart by the end of the transfer window.

Watford’s victory at Vicarage Road saw the team making it two wins from three to start their Championship season.

Rob Edwards’ side now have seven points from a possible nine.

The Verdict

Getting the obligation to buy clause into the deal is a smart move for Watford.

The player is set to play a key role as part of the squad this season, so having the chance to make the move permanent could look like a very wise decision in 12 months’ time.

Davis performed well for Forest last season and proved he can be a consistent finisher at this level, scoring one in every three games he played.

He will have big boots to fill if he is the replacement for Sarr or Dennis should they leave, and this is a great chance for Davis to show what he is capable of with a top second division team.