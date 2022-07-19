Key clarity emerges from prospective Birmingham City owner

Prospective Birmingham City owner Paul Richardson has backed the appointment of John Eustace as manager.

The 42-year-old took charge of the Blues earlier this month, replacing Lee Bowyer in the post.

But with the uncertainty surrounding the new ownership, Richardson has cleared up the future plans for the managerial role.

The Birmingham fan leads a consortium with former Barcelona player Maxi Lopez, who have entered exclusive talks to purchase the club.

They are hoping to have the deal completed in the next few weeks, with the start of the Championship season right around the corner.

But there won’t be any sudden upheaval of the management staff again this summer, with no changes expected under the new owners.

“We don’t know at this point,” said Richardson, via Birmingham Live.

“We haven’t met him at this point. We’ll meet him tomorrow and start to get to know what’s going on and then making decisions. I don’t see any reason at this point to change things.”

It was initially believed that Laurence Bassini led the charge in taking over the club, but his deal to take over Birmingham has since fallen by the wayside.

The Blues finished 20th last season under Bowyer, only 10 points clear of the relegation zone which has prompted the change in manager.

The new campaign gets underway later this month, with Eustace’s side kicking off with a fixture away to Luton Town on July 30.

The Verdict

Changing managers again now would be wholly unnecessary, especially in the middle of the transfer window.

Eustace has only just arrived and has yet to prove himself either way so deserves a chance to show he was a worthy appointment.

Richardson’s consortium will want to get this deal wrapped up quickly as the club will want to make the most of the transfer window so that the first team squad can be improved.

Otherwise it could be a long and difficult season ahead for the team.