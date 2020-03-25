Key Charlton figure moves speaks out after concerning story emerges

Charlton Athletic’s majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer has moved to clear up speculation surrounding his ownership of the club which emerged in recent days.

A story via the London Evening Standard was published on Tuesday, claiming that Nimer had explored the possibility of selling the Addicks before his solo ownership is fully ratified.

However, the Syrian businessman took to Instagram on Wednesday to ease the nerves of some fans, insisting that he had no plans to do as the article claimed.

Nimer and the club’s now-former chairman Matt Southall clashed publicly in an online spat a couple of weeks ago now, where the former accused Southall of misspending the club’s funds.

Southall bit back, however, blaming any issues on Nimer’s failure to provide his promised funds after East Street Investments bought the club from Roland Duchatelet in early January.

Nimer has been determined to keep the fans on his side throughout the lockdown and it has been working, although Southall’s spats with popular club figures certainly has not helped his own case.

The verdict

It is becoming more and more apparent that this whole saga needs to now be sorted behind closed doors.

Obviously journalists are going to report what they can find out from behind the scenes, as they should, but these two publicly slagging eachother off is all becoming rather tedious now.

Is it really going to help the situation? Probably not. I understand Nimer’s desire to win the fans onto his side for when his solo takeover goes through but at the moment it is having the reverse effect. It is looking more and more like he is all talk and no action.