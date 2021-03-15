Key Charlton Athletic figure speaks out after Lee Bowyer decision

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard insists he has a good relationship with Lee Bowyer, even though the latter resigned as Addicks boss this morning.

With just 11 games to go in League One, the Londoners are still in a position to finish in the top six, however Bowyer decided to leave his role, as he prepares to take over Birmingham City.

Despite that, Sondgaard explained to South London Press that he has no problems with Bowyer, and he expressed his gratitude for the excellent work the former player did during his time in charge.

“We kind of knew that Lee was always pretty close to Birmingham – so from that perspective you could see it makes sense that it happened.

“Lee and I still have a really good relationship. Lee has been a very important part of rebuilding the club on the football side. I’m very thankful what he has done up until this point. He is leaving the club in a good place for someone to build on further and that is the best you can hope for.”

Johnnie Jackson will lead Charlton as they face Bristol Rovers tomorrow, with the owner hoping to appoint Bowyer’s successor in time for the trip to Wimbledon this weekend.

The verdict

This is a very sensible message from Sondgaard, and it shows that he values the work that Bowyer has done for Charlton over the years, which should be recognised.

Clearly, the opportunity to join Birmingham appeals, so the Addicks weren’t going to benefit from standing in his way.

Now, it’s about moving forward, and Sondgaard will hope to name a new boss in the next week as Charlton look to finish the season strongly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.