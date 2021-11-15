Key Charlton Athletic figure sends passionate message ahead of Plymouth clash

Charlton Athletic caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson has thrown his support behind the #FillTheValley campaign that was on social media this evening.

I know all about what can happen when The Valley is full. It's a real special place.

See you on Saturday! #FillTheValley #cafc pic.twitter.com/Juj1czFG7w — Johnnie Jackson (@johnnie_jackson) November 15, 2021

There is a feel-good factor around the club since the former player succeeded Nigel Adkins on a temporary basis, with the team picking up ten points from four games under his guidance.

And, the club are looking to capitalise on that with a full house when they take on league leaders Plymouth this weekend, as a deal was launched that would allow the 9,000+ season ticket holders to claim up to three free tickets for this game.

The hashtag #FillTheValley was launched on Twitter, and it actually went to the number one trend in the UK earlier this evening.

Jackson was one of those to get behind it, as he sent a passionate message outlining how it will help his team.

“I know all about what can happen when The Valley is full. It’s a real special place. See you on Saturday!”

It promises to be a great game against the Pilgrims, who currently top the table after 17 games played.

Have Charlton Athletic won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Aston Villa Won Lost

The verdict

You have to praise the club for this as they’ve recognised this as an opportunity to get people back to The Valley and it’s no surprise to see the fans are on board.

After a very difficult start, things are a lot more positive since Jackson stepped up and he also deserves praise for the way he has quickly made his mark.

Now, it’s about continuing that this weekend as they look to pick up another three points in front of a full house in what is going to be a very tough game.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.