Key Charlton Athletic figure reacts to FA Cup exit at hands of Stockport County

Charlton Athletic recorded yet another disappointing defeat – this time in the FA Cup where they crashed out at the hands of League Two outfit Stockport County.

The Hatters managed to secure a replay against the Addicks at Edgeley Park following a 2-2 draw in London last week, where a Myles Hippolyte goal in the 97th minute dashed Charlton’s hopes of a safe passage into round three.

And on a bitterly cold Wednesday night in Greater Manchester, Charlton were downed by their lower level opposition, with a hat-trick from Will Collar sending them out of the cup and preventing them from taking on Walsall in the last 64.

It was the first match in charge for caretaker boss Anthony Hayes, who was Ben Garner’s assistant at Charlton before he was sacked earlier in the week after less than six months in charge.

Hayes has reacted to the loss and subsequent exit from the FA Cup, as he explained that he did not think there was much between the two sides on the pitch whatsoever in the first 45 minutes, but admitted there was something lacking following the interval.

“It was a scrappy affair,” Hayes said, via Rich Cawley of the South London Press.

“I didn’t think there was much between it in the first half. We didn’t pose enough of a threat to their goal over the course of the game.

“Second half I didn’t think there was any real rhythm or flow to the game. But what we didn’t do well enough was we gave too many fouls away in our own half.

“They are very good at what they do, we looked vulnerable from set-plays most of the evening.

“The players need to manage our line a little bit better on the grass because it is very difficult to try and get that information over from the sideline.

“It’s something we speak about a lot, trying to be brave with our defensive line.

“Of course it’s something we’ll look at. Every goal is avoidable.

“We’re disappointed about the manner of the goals we’ve given away, for sure.”

The Verdict

A victory over Stockport could’ve handed Charlton some much-needed momentum going back into league action this coming weekend, but they failed to capitalise.

On paper when you put the two squads together, Charlton would be backed by most, but their struggles at both ends of the pitch are evident right now.

Injuries and a lack of squad depth have not helped in recent weeks, and inevitably it got Ben Garner the sack – prematurely in the eyes of most Addicks supporters – and Hayes has found out the hard way what a difficult task Garner’s successor has.

If Hayes was auditioning for the role though, he has failed his first task.