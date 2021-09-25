Key Charlton Athletic figure reacts on social media as winless run continues

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has admitted that the club ‘need’ results as they failed to win again this afternoon.

2-2. Another draw #cafc. We were better than that and need to get results. — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) September 25, 2021

Whilst a draw with Portsmouth is not a bad result in isolation, it means Nigel Adkins’ side are without a victory in four, but, more worryingly, they have picked up maximum points just once in the league in nine fixtures.

After a heavy summer transfer spree, with the Addicks seemingly having a squad on paper that should push for promotion, fans are understandably unhappy at the start, with the pressure already growing on Adkins.

And, whilst he didn’t address the future of the boss, Sandgaard took to Twitter after the draw to acknowledge that improvements are required quickly.

“2-2. Another draw #cafc. We were better than that and need to get results.”

It remains to be seen whether the owner will take any action, but the Londoners are already eight points behind the play-off places, and they are back in action in the week when they take on Bolton, in what looks another tough fixture.

Have Charlton Athletic won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Aston Villa Won Lost

The verdict

There is a lot of frustration for all connected to Charlton right now, so Sandgaard isn’t going to be any different.

It’s clear to see that results just are not good enough right now, because the squad is very talented and they shouldn’t be in the relegation zone at this stage of the season.

Fans will appreciate the honesty from Sandgaard in this tweet, even if it’s stating the obvious, and it will be interesting to see if he does make a big decision in the coming days.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.