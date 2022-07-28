Key Charlton Athletic figure makes transfer admission involving attacker

Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has confirmed that they are in discussions to sign Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan.

The 19-year-old, who can play in different attacking positions, is highly-rated at Selhurst Park and he did make two appearances in the Premier League last season.

However, the reality is he is going to struggle for game time with the Eagles this season, so a temporary switch could be the best things for his development.

And, speaking to the South London Press, Sandgaard revealed that they have been in contact with Palace about bringing the teenager in, even if it’s not yet finalised.

“We are very interested in Rak-Sakyi, he’s an exciting winger that could bring extra attacking power to the team. But no deal is done as of yet.”

Should the move go through it would continue what has been a very busy and productive summer for the Addicks, who will be aiming to push for promotion under Ben Garner this season.

The Londoners begin their League One season with a game at Accrington Stanley this weekend.

The verdict

This would be a very good signing for Charlton and the fact Sandgaard is speaking about it is very encouraging and would indicate a deal could be close.

It has been a positive summer for the Addicks but they could still do with some pace and unpredictability in the final third, which Rak-Sakyi would provide.

For the player, it would be a chance to play regularly and to improve his game, so this could be a good fit for all parties if it does go through.

