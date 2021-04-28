Key Charlton Athletic figure delivers key injury update as late play-off push looms

Nigel Adkins has provided a reassuring injury update on Charlton Athletic duo Ryan Inniss and Diallang Jaiyesimi as their play-off push continues.

The Addicks maintained their hopes of a top six finish after securing a 2-2 draw with Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday evening, a result which puts them two points behind Portsmouth with a game in hand on those above them,

In order to secure a point Adkins took the decision to throw Inniss into the mix with 15 minutes to go, but discussing the injury, the manager said that he’s hopeful that the player will be fit for the weekend’s clash with Accrington Stanley.

As quoted by the South London Press, Adkins said: “He’s been out injured for a long period of time.

“He’s played. We’re very mindful it’s difficult for him to play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday. We’re being very careful of him. Maybe he’s been asked to play before when he’s not been fully fit and he’s broken down and been out a while with injuries.

“We’re protecting him. We took the gamble with him tonight being on the bench. He’s come on and done great. I’d like to think he’s going to be fine for the weekend’s game as well and that’s what we want.”

Delivering an update on Diallang Jaiyesimi, he added: “He did a little bit of running yesterday, doing a bit more now. We’ll have to wait and see. I will not anticipate him being fit for the weekend but we’ll just see. We’ll take it gradually as we go. He’s been really good, DJ. It’s a shame.”

The verdict

What an exciting end to the season it could be for Charlton Athletic.

Despite looking way off the pace it seems that the Addicks could still squeeze into the play-off spots before the end of the season.

Morale is good in Nigel Adkins’ side and the manager will be hoping to tap into that as he looks to secure an immediate return to the Championship.