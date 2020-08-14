Key Charlton Athletic figure breaks silence on duo’s Valley futures

Charlton Athletic director of football Steve Gallen has moved to provide updates on the futures of Dillon Phillips and Macauley Bonne.

Phillips was an ever-present in-between the sticks for Charlton this season, producing a series of impressive performances despite their relegation to League One.

The 25-year-old only has one year remaining on his contract at the Valley, though, so it remains to be seen whether Charlton look to cash in this summer rather than lose him for free next summer.

QUIZ: Are these 10 facts about Charlton actually true?

1 of 10 The Valley holds more than 27,000 True False

Derby, Middlesbrough, Cardiff and Huddersfield have been linked with the goalkeeper, with interest also emerging in Macauley Bonne according to reports.

Bonne scored 11 goals for Charlton in 2019/20, and the striker has since been linked with moves to the likes of Norwich, Burnley and Fulham.

Speaking to London News Online, though, Gallen has revealed that Charlton have received no bids for Bonne, and has insisted that Phillips is not for sale.

He said: “I’ve not had one club ring me about Macauley. He might think that sounds negative – but I’m not being negative.

“I don’t want Macauley to go – no chance. I think he can go and score 15-20 goals in this division. He had a great return last season – 11 goals in the Championship having come from non-league.

“I don’t want Macauley to go and neither does Lee Bowyer. We’re really pleased no-one has made an offer.

“No-one has been telling me we have to sell him. His situation is a bit different in that he has only got one year left.

“I know that Dillon and his agent have said they won’t sign a contract. But again I don’t want to lose Dillon Phillips and neither does Lee Bowyer.

“If anyone has come to us about players I have gone straight back with ‘they are not for sale’. We don’t want to be selling anyone because we want to be challenging at the top.”

The Verdict

It’s good to see Charlton standing firm and not bowing down to Championship clubs who want to poach two of their most important players.

Bonne could be a real success in League One after showing signs of quality in the Championship, and Phillips is a quality goalkeeper for the Championship too.

After signing Alex Gilbey and Conor Washington, Charlton could have a really competitive squad for next season.