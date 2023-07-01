Cardiff City have made no secret of their ambition as they look to back new boss Erol Bulut and progress up the league table next term.

The Bluebirds have flirted with Championship relegation for the past two seasons and are now being proactive in a bid to revitalize ahead of the upcoming campaign with the high-profile appointment of the former Fenerbache manager, who has stated his desire to recruit up to ten fresh faces over the coming weeks and months.

Following fresh developments within the Welsh capital, it appears that Bulut's wishes could begin to come to fruition before long, and Cardiff are now poised to announce two new signings next week, according to WalesOnline reporter Glen Williams.

One of those players is believed to be Troyes frontman Ike Ugbo, and while the other name is undisclosed as things stand, it has been reported that Dimitrios Goutas, a defender for Turkish outfit Sivasspor is a separate but nonetheless significant target that Cardiff have been credited with a "serious interest" in.

Who is Ike Ugbo?

The report explains that Ugbo, who graduated from the famed Chelsea academy, has emerged as a chief target after previously being pursued back in January.

Ugbo has cut his teeth both domestically and continentally, turning out for the likes of Barnsley and MK Dons while on loan from Stamford Bridge while more recently, he has undertaken spells at Genk and Troyes.

The 24-year-old's breakout campaign emerged over in Belgium during the 2020/21 campaign, in which he found the back of the net on 16 occasions for Cercle Brugge during the last of five loan spells on Chelsea's books.

And since making the move across the Franco-Belgian border in January 2022, the Canadian International has endured mixed fortunes by scoring five goals from 14 Ligue 1 outings for Troyes in his first-half season before having a tougher time of it in the season just gone.

He finished the term with only two goals to his name amid limited minutes as the curtains were drawn upon Troyes' two-year stay in the French top flight, although that has seemingly not deterred too many admirers, with Burnley and Rangers having reportedly expressed interest last month.

The pedigree of Ugbo's alternative suitors speaks volumes, and that should serve to excite Cardiff supporters- who will no doubt possess lofty expectations regarding the club's striker search following the goalscoring exploits of last season's saviour Sory Kaba.

It comes as no surprise to see Cardiff acting to reinforce the striking stable either given the distinct shortage of goal distribution currently within the side, either; Kaba's healthy return of eight goals from 17 matches proved pivotal in keeping the Welsh side in the division, though the finishes of Callum Robinson and Jaden Philogene as their second and third-highest scorers across last season with just five and four apiece shows the need for additions in this area of the pitch.

As such, they clocked as the second-lowest scorers in the league with 41, only three more than rock-bottom outfit Wigan Athletic across a thoroughly underwhelming year, one in which they will be desperate to improve upon as quickly as possible with their impending incomings.

Cardiff summer transfer plans

Bulut, who has connections in both Greece and Turkey across his time in football, has seemingly capitalized upon those to launch interest in the central defender.

Goutas, a Greek International, has established himself as a constant over the last two seasons in a Sivasspor side that competed in last term's Europa Conference League, in which he featured eight times.

Interestingly yet entirely coincidentally, the 29-year-old also enjoyed a spell with Belgian outfit Kortrijk- who are part of Cardiff owner Vincent Tan's enterprise empire - during one of four loans away from Olympiacos.

He later joined fellow Greek side Atromitos, making 72 appearances prior to moving over to Turkey two years ago.

Cardiff are said to be in the market for a commanding centre back, with experience, authority and vocal qualities all sorely absent components within City's defensive line over the last few years after the departures of stalwarts such as Sean Morrison and Sol Bamba.

Cedric Kipre arguably came closest to fitting that bill, though his return to West Bromwich Albion following a highly successful loan spell in Wales has called the club back into action when it comes to addressing their defensive flaws, and all things considered, their pursuit of Goutas appears a positive and promising attempt of doing just that.