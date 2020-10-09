Key Cardiff City man attracting Premier League interest

West Ham are interested in a possible move to sign Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison, a report from The Daily Star has claimed.

The Hammers are in the market for a centre back before the domestic transfer window closes next Friday, having missed out on a new option for the centre of their defence in the international market that concluded earlier this week.

Now it seems that may have prompted the club to turn their attention to the Welsh capital, as they look for a new recruit in that area of the pitch.

According to the latest reports, West Ham have identified Morrison as one potential option to fill that role, with Bournemouth’s Steve Cook and Watford’s Craig Dawson also under consideration.

Having joined Cardiff from Reading in 2014, Morrison has made 242 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds, scoring 25 goals and helping them win promotion to the Premier League during the 2017/18 season.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Morrison’s contract with Cardiff, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2021/22 season, putting them in a decent position to negotiate any offer that might come in for him.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

Morrison’s experience and presence in the heart of the defence for Cardiff could make him a decent option for West Ham, although may be some concern that his only season in the Premier League ended in relegation.

Indeed, you also feel as though Cardiff will be reluctant to let such an important leave on the cheap, particularly with so little time remaining in the window for them to sign a replacement for the centre of their defence.