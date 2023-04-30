Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman has confirmed that talks will begin straight away with Sabri Lamouchi over taking the managerial job permanently.

Lamouchi has done a great job at Cardiff

The former Nottingham Forest chief was only appointed as the Bluebirds boss earlier this year, inheriting a side that were battling relegation. And, whilst there have been tough moments for the Welsh side this season, they secured their safety with a crucial victory at Rotherham United in the week.

With Lamouchi having only signed a short-term deal, it remains to be seen whether he will stay, even though he has admitted he is open to extending his time with Cardiff after enjoying his short spell so far.

And, speaking to Wales Online, Dalman was quick to praise the work the 51-year-old has done, and he has confirmed that discussions will take place about trying to reach a new agreement.

“Sabri is very open and communicative. It's fair to say we'll be talking imminently. I'm very impressed with him, he's a proper manager. I'm hopeful he will stay, there's no reason to believe his thoughts will be any different to ours. That's only right as our major shareholder. But when we asked him to step up and get Sabri on board, he did exactly that, which was the right thing for the football club.”

Cardiff end their season against champions Burnley next week, after a disappointing 2-1 loss to former boss Neil Warnock on Sunday afternoon.

Keeping Lamouchi should be an easy decision for Cardiff City

Of course, there have been some tough moments for Cardiff City over the past few months under Lamouchi, but, on the whole, he has done a fantastic job. He has organised the defence, got the best out of Sory Kaba, and created a real unity among the team that has helped them put in some good performances.

His only remit when he came in was to keep the side in the Championship, and that’s exactly what he has done, with two games to spare as well. Clearly, Lamouchi is appreciated at Cardiff, and he wants to extend his stay in the Welsh capital.

Therefore, you would think and expect a deal to be reached, and the sooner that is confirmed, the better, as it would allow Lamouchi to start planning for next season, as he will want to ensure Cardiff aren’t battling relegation again in 12 months time.