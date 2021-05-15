Key Cardiff City figure makes admission on 28-year-old ahead of summer transfer window

Cardiff City are set for an interesting summer ahead, with the Bluebirds preparing for another season in the Championship.

The Bluebirds finished eighth in the second-tier standings under the management of Mick McCarthy this term, and will be looking to challenge for a top-six finish in next year’s campaign.

One player that played an important role for Cardiff this season was Kieffer Moore, with the Welsh international scoring 20 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions.

Speaking in a recent interview, Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman revealed that the Bluebirds have no intention of selling Moore this summer, and that there hasn’t been any interest in his services at this moment in time.

“We have no intention of losing our key striker whatsoever. There’s nothing to consider here. There have been no offers, there’s been no interest.”

Dalman went on to admit that evert player has their price though, which could hint that departures could be on the cards ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

“When it happens, if it happens, these are things we’ll consider… everything’s for sale – it’s just a matter of price.

“If anything we’d love him to commit to us and have another go next season.”

Did these 19 things happen at Cardiff City in 2020/21?

1 of 19 Cardiff won their first league game of the season? True False

The Verdict:

This will be pleasing to see for the club’s supporters on Moore’s future.

The forward has been an important member of Mick McCarthy’s side this season, and without him, you would imagine that they wouldn’t have been in contention to challenge for a play-off positions in the Championship this term.

They simply have to keep him at the Cardiff City Stadium ahead of next season, otherwise I struggle to see them being able to find an adequate replacement for him in the future.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Bluebirds do look to sell some of their first-team players this summer though, as they look to rebuild ahead of next year’s campaign.