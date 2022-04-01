Key Cardiff City figure discusses possibility of signing Gareth Bale

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has refused to get carried away with the prospect of signing Gareth Bale, insisting it’s a ‘pipe dream’.

The Real Madrid attacker will leave the Spanish giants in the summer when his deal expires and it’s unclear what his next move will be.

However, with Wales potentially playing in the World Cup in November, it has been suggested that Bale will try to find a new club to stay fit for that, with Cardiff suggested as a possibility on a short-term deal.

But, speaking to Wales Online, Morison indicated that they’re just rumours and it’s not something he is paying much attention to.

“Until someone rings me and actually says that is an option – it’s not something I will worry about. It’s an absolute pipe dream – nothing to worry about.”

The Welsh legend has admitted in the past that he is a supporter of the Bluebirds, although he is sure to have offers from top leagues across the world when he does become a free agent in the coming months.

The verdict

This is an interesting one because if Wales do qualify for the World Cup then you would expect Bale to be playing club football next season, and he will have options.

Yet, he is in a position where he can call the shots on what he does next as he doesn’t need the money or to prove himself any more, so the chance to return home may appeal.

So, it will be a case of Bale deciding on his next move and, as Morison says, it’s nothing for Cardiff to worry about until the player makes his intentions clear.

