The Carabao Cup is now at the stage where fans of the remaining teams in the tournament have palpable excitement about their clubs potentially going all the way to Wembley.

16 teams from the Premier League down to League Two booked their place in this week's fixtures, and should they progress, they'll be just two more rounds from a trip to the national stadium.

But when are the games, the following draws, and when will the resulting rounds take place? Football League World takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of the crunch clashes.

When are the Carabao Cup Round of 16 ties?

The Carabao Cup is down to just 16 teams, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and more still left in the competition. The winners will qualify for the quarter-final draw, and a win at that stage will take the four remaining teams into a double-legged semi-final.

The round of 16 games will take place on Tuesday, October 31 and Wednesday, November 1, with the later game being Manchester United vs Newcastle United at Old Trafford at 20:15.

Carabao Cup Fixtures w/c October 30th Fixture Date Kick-Off Time Exeter City v Middlesbrough 31/10/23 19:45 Mansfield Town v Port Vale 31/10/23 19:45 West Ham v Arsenal 01/11/23 19:30 (Live on Sky Sports) AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool 01/11/23 19:45 Chelsea v Blackburn Rovers 01/11/23 19:45 Everton v Burnley 01/11/23 19:45 Ipswich Town v Fulham 01/11/23 19:45 Man United v Newcastle United 01/11/23 20:15 (Live on Sky Sports)

When is the Carabao Cup Quarter Final draw?

Following on from the Old Trafford clash between Manchester United and Newcastle on Wednesday, November 1, the quarter-final draw will be made.

The remaining eight teams will be drawn out live on Sky Sports, with a guarantee of at least two EFL clubs being in the quarter-final draw given Port Vale face an away trip to Mansfield, and Middlesbrough travel to Exeter City.

When will the Carabao Cup Quarter Finals take place?

The Carabao Cup quarter-finals take place on the week commencing December 18.

With domestic league fixtures being scheduled for the weekends before and after, it comes at quite a busy time for any club competing in the quarters, and with a busy Christmas schedule to contend with, there may be scope for some clubs to rest key players to make for an even more entertaining last-eight stage.

When will the Carabao Cup Semi Finals take place?

The four successful teams from the quarter-final stage will enter a two-legged semi-final tie.

The first leg will take place on the week commencing January 8, whilst the second leg takes place on the week beginning January 22.

With a short winter break for Premier League clubs around this time, it will be a welcome addition for fans who could see their teams go two weeks without a game in any situation.

When will the Carabao Cup Final take place?

The winners of the semi-finals will advance to the final, which will be played at Wembley.

The final is scheduled to take place on February 25, 2024. The winner will automatically qualify for the Europa League, though if they end up qualifying for the Europa League or Champions League via a league position in the Premier League, that place will be passed down to the highest-ranking side without European football via a spot in the Conference League.

Where can you watch the remaining Carabao Cup games?

Select fixtures are broadcast live on Sky Sports. The fixtures being televised by Sky Sports for the round of 16 are West Ham United vs Arsenal and Manchester United vs Newcastle United.

Any highlights will be broadcast on ITV's EFL Cup highlights show, and the EFL YouTube channel.