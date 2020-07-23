Key candidate emerges in Bristol City managerial pursuit

Bristol City appear to be closing in on the appointment of Chris Hughton, with club officials set to meet with the former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion boss with regard to the Ashton Gate vacancy.

Lee Johnson left his role with the Robins earlier in July after seeing his side’s play-off dream begin to fade following the EFL restart.

Progress with regard to a successor has been slow, but according to Bristol Live, key talks are set to take place in the next 48 hours, with Hughton now the club’s first choice to lead the Robins into 2020/21.

Hughton has a vast experience of the Championship and has won promotion from the division on two occasions.

Firstly, he guided Newcastle to the title in 2009/10, before helping Brighton into the Premier League during the 2016/17 campaign.

With the Seagulls, he helped them establish themselves in the top-flight, where they have remained even on the back of his departure in May 2019.

For Bristol City, they have been outside the top-flight of English football since 1979/80, with the club yet to feature in the Premier League since it was established in 1992.

The Verdict

Hughton is a standout candidate for any job in the Championship. He did wonderfully with Newcastle and his job with Brighton was remarkable, not just in helping them into the Premier League, but establishing them there too.

For Bristol City, they need to upgrade on Johnson, who had actually done a very good job of making the side competitive in the Championship over recent seasons.

However, they need a boss that’s got the experience of handling the heat of the Championship’s promotion run, which Hughton certainly has.

This ticks a lot of boxes when you consider what Bristol City need right now.

