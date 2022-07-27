Key Burnley figure reveals bold belief ahead of Championship opener

Burnley Chairman Alan Pace has spoken out following the club’s relegation from the Premier League, declaring his belief that the Clarets will return to the top-flight.

It was a terrible campaign for the club last term as they finished 18th in the Premier League, and as a result, were relegated down to the Championship.

Ahead of the new season, Vincent Kompany is it the helm and many players that were stalwarts in the side have departed.

Despite that, Pace believes that the club will be back in the Premier League, although he doesn’t specify that he believes it will be this season.

“I would say that there are exciting parts of it (relegation) and also parts of it that are scary, but I don’t think it is a bad thing.” Pace said, via LancsLive.

“I think it was a disappointment for some, including myself. But I think it is a really great opportunity for us collectively. You look at some of the signings that have come in, you are getting a whole new generation.

“My belief is that we will be back [in the Premier League], when we will be back is down to a lot of factors that I can’t control.

“Relegation gives us an opportunity to compete differently, to be a little bit more aggressive around what we are trying to do with the players that are coming in and have a little bit more flexibility.”

It is now just a matter of days until Burnley kick off their Championship campaign away from home.

The Clarets travel to the John Smith’s Stadium to face Huddersfield Town on Friday evening.

Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00.

The Verdict

First of all, it is good to hear from Alan Pace.

Following relegation, the very least key figures at a club can do is communicate with their fanbase and it is fantastic to hear his thoughts on events at Turf Moor.

It sounds as though the club have accepted their fate and are now firmly focused on beginning a new era under Vincent Kompany.

Whether it is this season or not, Pace’s firm belief is that the club will make a return to the Premier League.

It will certainly be interesting to see how his actions as chairman can influence that.