It looks set to be an exciting matchup in the FA Cup quarter finals this evening as Burnley take on Premier League side Manchester City for a place at Wembley.

The clash sees former Man City skipper Vincent Kompany take on his old boss in Pep Guardiola.

Burnley last reached this stage in 2003, when they were defeated 2-0 by Watford at this stage.

Should they overcome the Citizens, they will reach the last four of the FA Cup for the first time since 1974.

With it potentially being such a historic occasion, a key Burnley figure has been active on social media ahead of the clash.

Indeed, Clarets chairman Alan Pace has been on Instagram to issue a rally cry ahead of kick-off.

On the social media platform, Pace wrote: "I’ve got a feeling that tonight’s gonna be a good night!"

"Come on you Clarets!

"Let’s show them what we’re made of! 💪🏼."

Manchester City v Burnley is set to take place later this evening on Saturday 18th March.

Kick-off at the Etihad Stadium is set for 17:45 UK time.

The Verdict

It's great to see Alan Pace getting behind his club ahead of what could be a historic night for the Clarets.

Burnley are already having a fantastic season in the Championship, but pulling off an upset tonight to reach Wembley and the last four of the FA Cup would be brilliant for the club.

Of course, that will be no easy feat with Manchester City to face, especially at the Etihad Stadium.

The FA Cup has already thrown up plenty of upsets so far this season, though, and Alan Pace and Burnley will no doubt be hoping for another one this evening.