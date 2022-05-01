Key Bristol City transfer hint emerges

Bristol City CEO Richard Gould has said the Robins will be targeting players in League One or League Two as opposed to Premiership giants like Chelsea, speaking openly to Bristol Live about the club’s transfer strategy.

Like many other sides across the division, the second-tier outfit only spent a very limited amount of money with only Rob Atkinson and George Tanner coming in for fees from League One side Oxford and League Two club Carlisle respectively.

The rest of their additions came via free transfers with former Leicester City players Matty James and Andy King arriving at Ashton Gate, both of whom played under current manager Nigel Pearson at the King Power Stadium.

Quiz: Which club did Bristol City sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Gary Owers Sunderland Newcastle United Notts County Bristol Rovers

Ex-Norwich City centre-back Timm Klose joined the quartet in January after being released from Carrow Road last summer, potentially signalling another summer of limited spending despite Pearson’s calls for big changes in the summer.

Pearson has also stated his desire to recruit more ‘Championship-ready’ players in the coming months after seeing his side struggle for much of the season before their 5-0 hammering of Hull City yesterday afternoon.

But CEO Gould has hinted that the Robins will be looking towards the lower leagues for fresh recruits this summer once again, following a similar path to last year.

He said: “We’re not working to a reduced budget at this point and we just want to make sure that the budget we use, that we get as many pounds out on the pitch at the same time.

“That’s what it’s all about and that’s been one of the challenges over the last 12 months.

“We were one of the few clubs that spent last year, if you remember. Last year set the tone with where transfers are likely to be in that fees are likely to be paid on promising players coming up from League One and League Two rather than shopping at Chelsea.”

The Verdict:

There’s no shame in bringing in players from the lower leagues because there’s every chance many of them will be able to adapt to the second tier if given time – and some even adapt seamlessly straight away.

However, a balance does need to be struck between recruiting those who are proven in the division already and those who are making the step up, hungry to prove that they belong at this level and they seem to have struck that balance reasonably well this season in terms of their transfer business.

They certainly have real potential to go on and become a real force with the likes of Han-Noah Massengo and Alex Scott two talented players the Robins may want to build around in the coming years, though they may have to cash in on prized assets if they want to evolve.

The most important thing in this situation is recruiting adequate replacements for those who leave so they can continue to build – and that sometimes means not taking a risk on a player from the third or fourth tier who has no prior experience in the second tier.

However, getting value for money is also important and this is why it’s worth looking at players in the lower leagues because there will be some hidden gems to be snapped up in the summer and the Robins will want to be right in the mix for those players.