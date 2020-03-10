Key Bristol City man’s contract stance revealed ahead of summer window

An update has emerged regarding the future of Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson with the Swedish creator expected to leave the club in the summer.

There was speculation surrounding his future throughout the January transfer window but he ultimately stayed although it now appears that attempts to agree a new deal with him have failed.

Eliasson has netted three times in 33 Championship appearances so far this season and has assisted a further 12, although less than half of those run-outs have been in the starting line-up.

Writing in his Q&A on Monday afternoon (12:57), The Bristol Post’s Gregor MacGregor said, addressing a question on the club’s midfield issues: “Next season we’ll see an overhaul there as I expect them to either use Tyreeq Bakinson or recruit a player there, to go with Walsh and Morrell, while Adam Nagy and Han-Noah Massengo should be better for a year in the Championship too.

“To balance that up, I expect Niclas Eliasson to be sold in the summer, as he won’t renew his contract currently according to our sources, and will only have a year to go – with other clubs interested in him.”

A 1-1 draw with Fulham on Saturday afternoon saw The Robins keep tabs with the race for the play-offs, sat just one point adrift of Preston North End in sixth.

Nahki Wells fired Lee Johnson’s men into the lead in the 70th minute, getting himself into the perfect spot to head home from Pedro Pereira’s nodded pass.

But this was not going to be the day their winless run came to an end. With six minutes of the 90 remaining, Tom Cairney fired home from the edge of the box to ensure the spoils were shared.

The verdict

This will be a blow for City but it should not come as too much of a surprise.

Can you really have expected Eliasson to want to stay, having started nowhere near enough games considering his attacking output? I don’t think you can.

The fact that Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in him says it all. Bristol City will at least have the whole summer to find a replacement so it should not be too much of a concern.