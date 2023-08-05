Highlights Bristol City technical director Brian Tinnion is adamant that the club will not sell Alex Scott unless their valuation is met.

Bristol City technical director Brian Tinnion insists the club won’t sell Alex Scott until their valuation of the player is met.

Wolves & Bournemouth continue chase for Alex Scott

It has been a summer of constant speculation surrounding the 19-year-old, who emerged as one of the top talents in the Football League with his displays last season.

The England youth international was named as the Young Player of the Year in the Championship, and a host of Premier League clubs were thought to be tracking Scott.

However, in recent weeks, it seems apparent that Wolves and Bournemouth are the ones pushing hardest, although financial issues at Molineux mean it’s the Cherries who are in the driving seat.

Yet, it seems talk of a deal being at an advanced stage is premature, as Tinnion explained to BBC Bristol, as quoted by Bristol Live, that no suitable offer has come on the table for Scott.

“I'm not surprised in all the speculation and the fact Premier League clubs want him, but there's been a figure put on his head by the owner and until someone hits that figure, he'll be here. It's been well documented the clubs who have been in contact, but they've not got to the valuation of the football club and until they do, it's all speculation.”

Will Alex Scott stay at Bristol City?

In truth, it still seems unlikely that the teenager remains at Ashton Gate, because he is a supremely talented footballer who has the ability to play at the highest level.

But, due to that, the Robins are totally right to stick firm on their valuation of Scott. They have seen fellow Championship clubs get big money for their players in the past, and it’s only right that Bristol City value Scott in relation to that.

Ultimately, whether it’s Bournemouth, Wolves or someone else, you would think they do stump up the cash at some point before the deadline. But, if they don’t, Nigel Pearson would love to keep the midfielder as part of his plans.

Why wasn’t Alex Scott involved for Bristol City against Preston?

More fuel was added to the rumours when it was confirmed that Scott wouldn’t be involved against Preston on the opening day. Naturally, that prompted some to think that it meant a transfer was close.

But, speaking to the club’s media, Pearson explained that it was a fitness problem that had kept Scott out, with the player set to be involved at Millwall as it stands.

“He had a little bit of a problem with his knee in midweek, which we’ve had checked out and everything is fine. So, it’s just about getting the swelling down now, and hopefully he will be involved with the squad next weekend now.”

Pearson’s side drew their Championship opener 1-1 against Preston. A Sam Bell goal was cancelled out by a late Will Keane equaliser for the visitors, which was a frustrating end for Bristol City, who had limited North End well throughout up to that point.