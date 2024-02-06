Highlights Bristol City are looking to negotiate a new contract with Tommy Conway after interest from Celtic and Rangers.

Conway has been a standout player for Bristol City, scoring goals and establishing himself in the first-team squad.

His current contract expires in 2025, and Bristol City is working hard to secure him on a longer deal to retain him for the long-term.

Bristol City technical director Brian Tinnion has revealed that the club are looking to agree a new contract with Tommy Conway after the forward attracted transfer interest from Celtic and Rangers.

Tommy Conway contract situation

The 21-year-old has been a real bright spark for the Robins since establishing himself as a regular in the first-team squad in the past 18 months or so.

Conway hit nine goals in 34 appearances for Bristol City in the previous campaign, and he is on six for this season as Liam Manning’s side sit 14th in the Championship table.

Given his performances, and his potential due to his age, it’s perhaps no surprise that Conway is on the radar of other clubs, and reports emerged in January stating that both Glasgow giants were monitoring the forward.

Of course, Bristol City managed to keep hold of Conway beyond the deadline, but it seems they will face a battle to retain the youngster for the long-term.

That’s because his deal expires in 2025, so Conway will enter the final year of his contract in the summer, and Tinnion told the BBC, as shared by Bristol Live, that the Championship side are looking to tie Conway down on a longer deal.

Related The 4 Bristol City players set to leave as a free agent this summer Here we go through the four Bristol City players that have their contract expiring at the end of the season.

“Tommy Conway has a year in the summer and we need to try and get him tied down, and we’ll work really hard on that. But apart from Tommy and the three lads, we have everyone contracted in a really stable squad.

“We’ve had the conversations with the agent and (we want) to have those conversations, and with Tommy, again. We want Tommy Conway contracted to the football club. He’s a fantastic person, he’s a fantastic player, he’s a goalscorer, and he’s really important to us, so we’ll be working really hard from now to get Tommy contracted to the football club.”

Tommy Conway has a big decision to make on his future

Whilst he still has over 12 months left on his contract, the reality is that Conway is reaching a critical period in his career, and he will have a big call to make on his future.

He will know that if he doesn’t sign a new deal, there’s every chance that Bristol City will cash in on the academy graduate in the summer, as opposed to letting his deal run down.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, and the prospect of moving to either Celtic or Rangers will obviously appeal due to the size of the clubs, and the fact they’re both in Europe regularly.

For now though, Conway’s only focus will be on Bristol City, and he will be determined to end the season on a high.

The player and his representatives will be in talks with the club in the background, and Conway will recognise that he is onto a good thing at Ashton Gate. He is getting regular game time, playing in a good league, and Manning appears to be a fan of the player.