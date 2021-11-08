Key Bristol City figure provides Nigel Pearson update

Bristol City CEO Richard Gould has admitted key figures at the club are ‘frustrated’ at recent results, but they still believe Nigel Pearson will get things right.

It had been said that the Robins could part ways with the former Leicester City chief, after a 3-2 defeat against ten-man Coventry City on Saturday made it five losses in six for the side.

Pearson wasn’t in the Midlands for that game, as he is recovering from illness, and, speaking to Bristol Live, Gould gave an update on the situation.

“The whole club’s reaction is one of frustration. Our supporters’ frustration is felt throughout the club. Whether it’s the board, the players, the staff.

“He (Pearson) was unable to travel with the squad to Coventry. We know that he suffered a second bout of Covid and that’s something where we want to get him back on track as quickly as possible. There is no defined timeframe (as to when he’s expected to return), it’s all going to be born by our judgement and the context of where we are.”

The report also explains how Gould answered ’emphatically’ with ‘yes’ when asked whether the club still have faith in Pearson.

The verdict

Firstly, everyone will wish Pearson well as he looks to get back to full health, as that’s his only priority now.

There had been plenty of rumours today that he was going to depart, so these comments from Gould have clarified the latest and it’s good that they’ve put a stop to the speculation.

From the football perspective, the Robins need to improve and the way they lost the game last time out was not at acceptable, but the club clearly think Pearson can get the team back on track.

