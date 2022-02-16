Key Bristol City figure opens up on potentially controversial club decision

Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown hasn’t ruled out the possibility of selling the naming rights to Ashton Gate in the future to help the club’s financial situation.

It’s well-documented that the Robins have had issues off the pitch in recent years, with further problems expected next season when the club set to fail the EFL’s Profit & Sustainability rules.

Therefore, bringing in additional investment is important, and whilst Bristol City announced a new sponsor today, more work is going to need to be done.

One way others have increased revenues in the past is by selling the naming rights of a stadium, although it nearly always proves to be a move than angers supporters.

Nevertheless, speaking to Bristol Live, Lansdown admitted it’s something that could happen down the line, even if nothing is imminent on that front.

“It’s not necessarily an ambition, certainly the High Performance Centre would come ahead of it, but I’m not going to rule it out if the right partner is there.

“Obviously it has to be a good partner for multiple years, with the right association to do that, which you see less and less of nowadays. But if it was right, it’s certainly something you would consider.”

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20 Cole Skuse Yes No

The verdict

No fan would want to see their stadium renamed after a sponsor, so the anger that is directed to clubs who make this decision is understandable.

Having said that, everyone recognises that Bristol City are in a position where they need to bring in more revenue and this could help the club in that sense.

So, it would divide opinion if it does happen one day, and it will be interesting to see what Lansdown tries to do in the future to help the club with their EFL financial issues.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.